Nissan X-Trail NISMO revealed – but it doesn’t look to be heading for the UK

The Nissan X-Trail NISMO is revealed in Japan with a cosmetic makeover, go-faster red bits and chassis tweaking, but no additional power.

It’s getting on for three years since the new Nissan X-Trail arrived in the UK , complete with petrol and e-Hybrid powertrain options and five trim levels.

Now, Nissan has decided they need a sporty X-Trail offering and has revealed the Nissan X-Trail NISMO in Japan, which looks the part, but seems a bit of a half-hearted effort as it doesn’t get any additional power to go with what Nissan is dubbing a “Grand Touring SUV that delivers a passionate experience”.

That means the X-Trail Nismo gets a 1.5-litre e-Power hybrid setup with two electric motors good for the same 201bhp available in lesser X-Trails, with power going to all four wheels, but with tweaks to send more power to the rear wheels for more intuitive handling.

The X-Trail NISMO also gets new swing valve dampers from KYB said to deliver more effective bump absorption and a better body control and comfort balance, as well as new 20″ alloys with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

Visually, there’s a NISMO bodykit with red highlights, a bigger front splitter and a rear diffuser said to reduce lift, with the interior also getting red highlights and the option of Recaro Sports seats.

Sadly, especially for those who fancy a sporty-looking X-Trail with improved dynamism, it looks like the NISMO isn’t going to make it to the UK.