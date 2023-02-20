Now you can spend even MORE on a BMW XM with a new BMW Individual special paint job

The BMW XM, BMW’s first plug-in hybrid ‘M’ model, is now available with BMW Individual Special Paint finishes as an option.

BMW isn’t getting much praise for its current design direction, and perhaps one of the most divisive models is the new BMW XM.

Officially revealed last September, the BMW XM – BMW’s first plug-in hybrid ‘M’ model – is a huge SUV with jarring lines and angles and boasting a new PHEV powertrain.

But, for now at least, it falls a bit short of the XM Concept‘s 740bhp with its 4.4-litre V8 and electric motor delivering a less impressive, but still substantial, 644bhp and 684lb/ft of torque, enough for 62mph in 4.3 seconds.

With plenty of luxury on offer, the BMW XM PHEV starts at a rather large £145k, and when the XM Label Red arrives with the 740bhp of the original concept later this year you can expect a significantly higher price.

But in case you find the XM not individual enough, or too cheap or simply too like other people’s XM, BMW is now giving buyers the option of BMW Individual Special Paint finishes and a way to spend even more money (although no prices yet for the special paint jobs).

The new paint jobs include BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic, designed, says BMW, to “enhance the extravagant charisma of the BMW XM with a particularly individual touch.”

The new paint options for the BMW XM are available from April.