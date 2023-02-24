Peugeot 508 and 508 SW get a FACELIFT for 2023

The Peugeot 508 and the 508 SW Estate get a facelift for 2023, with a new front end, revamped interior and new infotainment.

It’s five years since the current Peugeot 508 arrived as Peugeot made the previously bland 508 into a stylish and appealing fastback (and an equally stylish SW Estate), aiming to tempt buyers away from German ‘Premium’ models and offering, especially with the 508 SW, a credible and sensible alternative to SUVs.

We’re not entirely sure the 508 has succeeded in its aim, which is a shame, but Peugeot keeps trying, with a facelift in 2021 and now another offering new looks, more upmarket interior and new infotainment.

The most obvious change for the facelifted 508 is a new front end – looking similar to the new 408 – with a new logo front and centre in a new grille which blends into slim Matrix LED headlights and the bodywork with, ‘Claw’ running lights at the side.

The rear lights come in for a tweak tool, also with a ‘Claw’ design, with Peugeot script and new 18″ alloys too and a choice of seven colour option, three of which are new.

Peugeot says the interior of the 508 uses more upmarket materials for new upholstery options, as well as new display modes for the 12″ infotainment, new crest on the steering wheel and a choice of Allure, GT or Peugeot Sport Engineered specs.

Engine options are a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel with 129bhp, a 178bhp and 22bhp PHEV, with the 508 PSE with 355bhp and four-wheel drive.

No prices yet for the updated 508 – although you can bet on them going up from the current starting point of £33,945. Thew new 508 will arrive in Peugeot showrooms in the summer.