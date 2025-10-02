Polestar 3 gets an 800-volt UPGRADE – just like the 2026 Volvo EX90

The range-topping Polestar 3 electric SUV gets an 800-volt upgrade, just like the Volvo EX90, to improve range, performance and reliability.

Volvo recently revealed an 800-volt upgrade for the 2026 EX90 to try and solve the plethora of issues and glitches which have plagued its electric range topper, so with the Polestar 3 basically the same under the skin – and subject to all the same issues – it’s time for Polestar to deliver much the same for the ‘3’.

Just like the EX90, the Poelstar 3 now has an 800-volt setup which improves charging rate to 350kW and enhances efficiency by 6%, with a new 92kWh lithium-ion battery from CATL for the rear-motor version and new 106kWh for the Dual Motor and Performance versions.

All versions get a new rear motor which, in combination with the front motor, delivers up to 671bhp, with the front motor now automatically disconnecting when not needed to improve efficiency.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin processor replaces the previous Xavier, increasing processing power from 30 to 254 trillion operations which should fix problems with safety systems, sensor data and battery performance. It’ll also be offered to existing Polestar 3 owners as a free upgrade.

Other updates for the 3 include a new trim level structure – now badged Rear motor, Dual motor, and Performance – optional air suspension on the Dual Motor, new option packs and a new Grey paint option.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar’s CEO, said:

The upgrades to Polestar 3 are so extensive, it’s like an entirely new car. With this upgrade we continue to deliver on our commitment to add value for our customers through over-the-air software and hardware updates. The already amazing Polestar 3 is now better than ever.