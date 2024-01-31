Polestar 4 goes on sale in the UK to rival the new electric Porsche Macan

The electric Polestar 4 SUV goes on sale in the UK with prices from £60k, set to rival the new electric Porsche Macan and Tesla Model Y.

It’s more than nine months since the Polestar 4 was revealed as a new electric SUV from Polestar, and now it’s finally going on sale in the UK aimed at rivals like the new electric Porsche Macan and the Tesla Model Y.

Initially, the Polestar 4 comes in a choice of two configurations – a Long range Single motor and a Long range Dual motor version – although it’s likely we’ll see more versions following on.

Whichever version you opt for you get a 100kWh battery – with heat pump – powering, in the Long Range Single Motor version, a single 286bhp electric motor at the back and the promise of a 379-mile range.

The Dual Motor Long Range version comes with a second electric motor at the front and delivers 536bhp, despite the range is claimed to be 360 miles. Both versions come with 200kW charging and V2L.

Prices for the Long Range Single Motor ‘4’ start at £59,990 and the Long Range Dual Motor at £69,990, with standard kit including 20″ alloys, a 15.4″ infotainment, glass roof and LED headlights, with a couple of options available including Pilot Pack at £1,300, Pro Pack at £1,800 and Performance Pack at £4,000.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

The introduction of Polestar 4 into all our markets through the course of 2024 is key to our success, adding this third model to our line-up. Polestar 4 tackles the premium performance class in the D-SUV segment. Polestar 4’s innovative interpretation of an SUV coupé offers great interior space and a stunning appearance.

You can jump over to the Polestar 4 Configurator and play at building your perfect spec ‘4’, but you’ll be waiting until August for delivery.