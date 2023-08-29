Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid brings 728bhp of PHEV power to the new Cayenne

Porsche adds to the new Cayenne range with the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid delivering 728bhp PHEV power. Prices from £130k.

Porsche revealed the new Cayenne back in the spring, but the offerings lacked a range-topping Turbo model – and a Cayenne GT for the UK and Europe – although the revival of a V8 in the Cayenne S was a welcome surprise in an age of cylinder downsizing.

But now Porsche has fixed the lack of a range-topping Cayenne in the UK and Europe with the arrival of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid Cayenne boasting a whopping 728bhp.

The ICE bit of the E-Hybrid is a petrol V8 delivering 590bhp with an electric motor chipping in an extra 173bhp, with a 25.9kWh battery powering the electric motor for up to 50 miles and joining with the V8 to deliver 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds.

There are plenty of tricks to tame the power, with adaptive dampers and torque-vectoring rear diff as standard and options like ceramic brakes, RWS and active roll-bars.

Cosmetic tweaks to make the E-Hybrid stand out include new bumpers, bigger air intakes, oval tailpipes (the optional sports exhaust gives you quad pipes), plus there’s an optional GT Package too.

The GT Package comes with the same suspension geometry as the Cayenne Turbo GT we can’t have in Europe, RWS, PDCC, ceramic brakes and high rear wing.

Prices for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid start at £130,200, rising to £154,000 for the Coupe with GT Package.