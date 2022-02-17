Porsche Macan T REVEALED as Porsche adds a new model to the Macan range

The Porsche Macan T arrives as Porsche rolls out the ‘Touring’ badge to its SUV. Suspension and cosmetic tweaks but no more power.

We’ve seen Porsche ‘Touring’ models before, with both 718 and 911 gaining the ‘T’ moniker to denote a car that’s at the bottom of the range, but with a sharper edge. And now it’s the turn of the Macan to go ‘T’ with the new Porsche Macan T, revealed today.

It’s hard not to see the Macan T as something of a cynical marketing exercise to get Porsche buyers in to a bog-standard Macan with no additional power, but some suspension and cosmetic tweaks, at a price almost as much as a Macan S.

You still have to make do with a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol with the same 265bhp as the boggo Macan, but with Porsche saying its saves 58.8kg over its front axle compared to the V6-engined Macan S for sharper cornering. But couldn’t they claim the same for the standard 2.0-litre car?

There are ‘performance’ tweaks elsewhere with the Macan’s steel springs and PASM sitting 15mm lower, stiffer anti-roll bars, tweaked traction control and the option of adaptive air suspension and torque vectoring.

There are cosmetic tweaks too, with Agate Grey for the mirrors, side blades and rear spoiler, a set of Macan S alloys painted grey, new upholstery with Sport-Tex bits and ‘Macan T’ logos.

So, how much does the Macan T cost? Well, it’s £53,970 before you start ticking option boxes, which makes it just £660 cheaper than the V6-engined Macan S with 375bhp.

Oh, dear.