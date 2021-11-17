Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo join the electric Taycan range

The electric Porsche Taycan range grows again with the arrival of the Porsche Taycan GTS and the more practical Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo.

A few days ago we revealed that Porsche would rock up to the LA Motor Show with two new additions to the Tyacan range, and here they are – the Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan Sport Turismo.

Porsche Taycan GTS

Having rolled out a range of Taycan models already, Porsche has now added the Taycan GTS as the sporty ‘sweet spot’ between the Taycan 4S and Taycan Turbo, complete with 93.4kWh battery and up to 590bhp, good for 312 miles between charges and able to hit 62mph in 3.7 seconds.

The adaptive air suspension, including Porsche Active Suspension Management, is tuned in the GTS for more dynamism – including rear-wheel steering if optioned – and the fake sound gets sportier too. The exterior features black highlights and the interior get some black Race-Tex coverings.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

The Taycan Sport Turismo arrives to deliver a similar look to the Panamera Sport Turismo – a more elegant ‘estate’ version – and better looking than the somewhat ungainly Taycan Cross Turismo – with added practicality, more headroom in the back and extra space in the boot.

A new option arrives for the Taycan too, with a panoramic roof with Variable Light Control, which utilises an electrically switchable liquid crystal film to turn the roof from clear to opaque, with nine individual segments.

The new Porsche Tyacan GTS is now on sale from £104,190, and the GTS Sport Turismo from £104,990. Porsche say they will be offering the Sport Turismo body across the Taycan range later.