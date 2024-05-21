Range Rover Electric will get new battery management for improved range and battery life

When the new Range Rover Electric arrives later this year, it will come with Elysia software to improve range and battery life.

Jaguar Land Rover may be slow to the EV party (although we’re not sure it’s a party – more a coercion) with only the slow-selling Jaguar i-Pace powered by electric.

But that will start to change later this year when the Range Rover Electric arrives as JLR’s flagship model, followed in 2025 by the first offering from the re-born Jaguar brand.

With the first EV from Range Rover just around the corner, JLR has announced it will come with new battery management software from Elysia – a battery-tech spinoff from what was Williams Advanced Engineering and owned by Fortescue – which promises to improve range, battery life and charging speed.

Elysia’s software uses AI to monitor the battery cells state of charge to give a better idea of its performance and abilities and deliver more range as a result, improve battery life by up to 30% and cut charging times

Thomas Mueller, JLR Produce Engineering, said:

Fortescue’s technology will provide JLR with even greater access to data analytics, integral as we electrify our entire vehicle portfolio by 2030. As the industry transitions towards electrification, collaborations such as these are paramount, as we look to further enhance the safety, performance and lifetime of our batteries.

With some 30,000 potential buyers signing up with JLR ahead of the Range Rover Electric’s official launch later this year, we should see the new EV with owners in the early part of 2025.