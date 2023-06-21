Range Rover Evoque UPDATED with styling tweaks, Pivi Pro and more

Land Rover updates the Range Rover Evoque with subtle styling tweaks, extra tech and new Pivi Pro to keep it fresh against the competition.

Just last week, Land Rover announced updates to the Discovery Sport to keep it fresh, and now it’s the turn of Disco Sport’s posh sibling – the Range Rover Evoque – to get a similar range of updates, doubtless designed to keep the Evoque appealing ahead of a new electric Evoque in the next couple of years.

The major updates for the Evoque take place on the inside, with a new 11.4″ Pivi Pro infotainment floating in the centre of the dashboard and a very ‘clean’ look with the only control left in the console the gear shift.

The Pivi Pro comes with Alexa voice control and controls just about everything, and there are more upmarket materials including ‘green’ fake leather (real leather is still available).

On the outside, the changes are very subtle and include a new grille and slimmer headlights with better Pixel LEDs and Matrix dimming.

Engine options are the diesel D165 and D200, petrol P200 and P250 and P300e PHEV, which now offers a tiny one-mile improvement in range.

Geraldine Ingham, Range Rover MD, said:

The original compact luxury Range Rover for the city is even smarter and more sophisticated than its predecessor. The cabin is reductive and serene, with new materials and colourways for effortless luxury. A single curved glass interface and clean air technology allows clients to enjoy the calm and tranquility that is the hallmark of a Range Rover.

The updated Range Rover Evoque is now on sale from £40,080 – a chunky increase on the current model.