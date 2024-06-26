Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection – a new way to spend more on a new Range Rover Sport SV

The Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection arrives as range of five curated designs for the range-topping Range Rover Sport SV.

It’s not escaped anyone’s notice that Range Rover has been driving further and further upmarket of late, delivering ‘Special’ models with hefty price tags to tempt the deep-pocketed to splash out, and plans to quadruple the number of exotic models it delivers.

Now, we get a new collection of curated designs for the range-topping Range Rover Sport SV (a model that already costs pushing on £200k with a few option boxes ticked) with the ‘Celestial Collection’ themed around mythology and the cosmos and offering five options – Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol.

The Gaea option is Earth-themed and gets matte green paint, carbon fibre tailpipes, black roof and bronze ceramic callipers, with an interior in Windsor leather and silver birch trim od black and grey fabric with black silver birch trim.

The Theia (a Greek goddess) gets a satin grey paint job, 23″ gold alloys, gloss black callipers, beige leather with carbon fibre touches or red leather.

The Vega (a bright blue star and pictured above) gets a gloss blue paint job and carbon bonnet, yellow callipers and 23″ alloys, with a choice of leather or cloth with stitching to match the exterior.

The Io model (Jupiter moon) gets an orange paint job, carbon fibre tailpipes, gloss carbon bonnet, 23″ alloys, silver brake callipers, Windsor leather and Rosewood and carbon trim.

Finally, the Sol model (you can work out the reference) comes with a yellow paint job, 23″ black alloys, carbon-fibre tailpipes, black roof, blue callipers, blue leather or black cloth and yellow stitching.

No prices for the Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection yet, but they’ll be a chunk more than the £169k starting price of a regular RRS SV.