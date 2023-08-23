Range Rover SV Carmel Edition back as a £300,000 Range Rover special edition

The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition returns for 2023, with a range of luxury titivations and a price tag of almost £300,000.

It’s no secret that the arrival of the new Range Rover a couple of years ago saw Land Rover (sorry, JLR) push prices up, with even the entry-level Range Rover starting at around £100k.

But £100k is just the starting point, with the Range Rover SV V8 starting at a whopping £160k. Proper Bentayga territory.

But, as we discovered last year, Range Rover sees a market way above the £160k SV model so, at Monterey Car Week last year we got the limited-run Range Rover SV Carmel Edition costing almost £300k, with just 17 available exclusively for wealthy visitors to the Range Rover House.

We don’t know whether JLR managed to flog all 17 Carmel Editions, but it’s back for 2024 with a 10 per cent price increase, although just seven are available this time around.

This year’s Carmel RR comes with SV Bespoke Special Effect Gloss white paint job which extends to the inserts on the 23″ Dark Grey gloss alloys, with the interior two-tone front to rear leather with Carmel Editon stitching, Cream Ash Burr Veneer, ceramic touchpoints and branded illuminated treadplates.

Available only in LWB guise with a 606bhp V8, the Carmel comes with four-seat SV Signature Suite cabin with electric Club Table and integrated fridge, and you even get two sets of Titlist Golf Clubs with custom fittings.

Which is the least you should expect from a £300k Range Rover.