Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow – a very long name for the last V12 Wraith

Rolls-Royce is sending the V12 ICE Wraith to the history books with the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow.

It’s a decade since the Rolls-Royce Wraith arrived since when it’s spawned a number of ‘Special Edition models like the ‘Inspector Morse’ Wraith and the Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection.

Among the special edition Wraiths, we also saw the arrival of the Black Badge Wraith to move the Wraith to the trendy dark side with more power and dark trim, and now Rolls-Royce brings the Black Badge and Special Edition models together to say farewell to the V12 ICE-powered Wraith.

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow (yes, that’s really the name) is a run of just 12 Wraiths – all already sold – takes its inspiration from the leviathan seven-tonne V12 Thunderbolt of 1938 which held the land speed record at 357mph.

The Wraith Back Arrowget glass-infused paint and lots of bits of yellow to pay homage to the Thunderbolt, with open-pore wood inside to represent the Bonneville Salt Flats where Thunderbolt did its record-breaking run.

There’s a mix of black and yellow leather too and the most complex ‘Starlight’ roof lining ever produced with 2,117 LED lights portraying the Milky Way on the night the speed record was broken.

RR’s Torsten Müller-Ötvös said:

This magnificent final V12 coupé Collection captures both the significance and spirit of Wraith through the marque’s hallmark and peerless Bespoke capabilities. A fitting finale for this transformative motor car.