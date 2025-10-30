Skoda Enyaq WINS Best Used Car Award – wins too for Hyundai Tucson, Tesla Model 3 and more

The electric Skoda Enyaq has been declared the Best Used Car Buy in the WhatCar? annual used car awards, the first EV to win.

As fewer of us are buying new cars, and more of us are turning to used cars to grab affordable transport in a difficult economy, knowing what constitutes a good buy is not always easy, but t makes sound economic sense to go secondhand and miss out on big depreciation, but knowing what constitutes a good used car buy isn’t always easy. However, the WhatCar? Annual awards for best used cars are a decent place to start if you need a helping hand to look in the right place.

This year, for the first time, it’s an electric car taking the Best Used Car Award, with the really rather decent Skoda Enyaq taking the top gong as Best Used Car Buy.

WhatCar? reckons the Enyaq is a terrific all-rounder with masses of space, more sophisticated than you’d expect and with used prices from just £13k it’s now £26k less expensive than it was new.

What Car? used cars editor Mark Pearson. said:

When it comes to bang for your buck, few cars of any type can match the Skoda Enyaq. Its £13,000 starting price is significantly less than you’d pay for any similar-sized rival, including the Tesla Model Y (2022-present), which costs upwards of £18,000. The Enyaq has acres of space inside, and the larger of the two EV battery options (80) delivers an official range of 333 miles, which outdoes the Model Y Long Range.

If an electric family SUV isn’t on your radar, then the category winners may be:

Used Car of the Year

Skoda Enyaq (2021-present)

Used hatchback

Toyota Corolla (2019-present)

Used executive car

Tesla Model 3 (2019-present)

Used estate

Mercedes E-Class Estate (2016-2023)

Used small SUV

Skoda Kamiq (2019-present)

Used family SUV

Hyundai Tucson (2021-present)

Used seven-seater

Peugeot 5008 (2017-2024)

Used electric SUV

Skoda Enyaq (2021-present)

Used plug-in hybrid

Audi A3 40 TFSIe (2020-present)

Used sports car

Toyota GR Yaris (2020-present)