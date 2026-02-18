Skoda Kodiaq Edition X CELEBRATES 10 years of the Kodiaq SUV

The Skoda Kodiaq Edition X arrives to celebrate a decade of the Kodiaq SUV with upgraded spec and prices from £40,590.

For those old enough to remember, Skoda’stransformation from a purveyor of skips on wheels to the powerhouse it now is, arguably the most successful VW Group brand, is nothing short of miraculous. And a big part of that success is down to the arrival of the range-topping Skoda Kodiaq SUV a decade ago.

Now, Skoda has decided to celebrate the decade of success for the Kodiaq with a new special edition model – the Skoda Kodiaq Edition X – which comes with an enhanced spec and cosmetic titivations.

Based on the Kodiaq SE L trim, the Edition X comes with 19″ alloys, metallic paint, exterior styling package with black D-Pillar and darkened chrome, privacy glass, splashes of red and LED tail lights.

Inside, the Edition X comes with ecoSuite black design with leather/faux leather, grey dashboard, electric driver’s seat with memory and power lumbar support.

Tech stuff includes Adaptive LED Matrix headlights, All Weather Lighting System, LED tail lights with welcome and dynamic functions, keyless and electric tailgate.

The single powertrain option is a 1.5 TSi e-Tech 150 with seven-speed DSG ‘box, 48V tech with electric motor for smoother stop-start and cruising.

The Skoda Kodiaq Edition X costs from £40,590 OTR (P11D £39,995), with order books opening on 16 April.