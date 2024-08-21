Skoda Superb Estate Sleeper Edition: The Perfect ‘Q’ car?

The Skoda Superb Estate Sleeper Edition is a one-off farewell to the third-generation Superb Estate, with 475bhp and 4WD.

Back in the spring, the fourth generation of the very good Skoda Superb Estate went on sale in the UK with even more practicality, lots of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ bits and a wide range of engine options, making it an even more sensible option for those who like to speak quietly with their car choice.

Now, to say goodbye to the third-generation Superb, Skoda has come up with this: The Skoda Superb Estate Sleeper Edition, a one-off farewell to the third-generation Superb Estate.

The name for this one-off Superb Estate gives the clue to what it’s all about (although a ‘Sleeper’ model in the UK is more commonly called a ‘Q’ car), as it’s an iron-fist car wrapped up in velvet clothes. As they say, it’s always best to speak softly and carry a big stick. And the Sleeper has a big stick.

Based on the standard Superb Estate 2.0-litre TSI 4×4 with 276bhp, Skoda UK got RE Performance to work some magic to make the Superb a proper wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Apart from a slightly lower ride height, nothing really visually separates the Sleeper from its showroom brethren, but under the skin things are very different.

There’s a new Garrett PowereMax turbo and performance intercooler. optimised fuel system, KW Coilovers, AP Racing brakes and an increase in power to 470bhp which goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG ‘box. Unfortunately, Skoda has declined to reveal performance specs.

Despite all that, the Superb looks just like a range-topping Lauren & Klement model in Skoda’s Royal Green with Cognac Tan leather and all the usual Superb extra kit for the L&K models.

It’s all really appealing, but sadly Skoda has no plans to deliver a production model of the new Superb with a similar spec.