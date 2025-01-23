Skoda Superb Sportline ADDS to Skoda’s Superb offerings

The Skoda Superb Sportline arrives to add a sporty look to Skoda’s Superb – Estate and Hatch – with prices starting at £42,290.

The latest Skoda Superb arrived at the back end of 2023 as Skoda updated their take on the Volkswagen Passat to ensure it remained more appealing than its VW sibling, and delivered it as a Hatch and Estate – unlike the Passat which only comes as an Estate.

Following the reveal, the new Skoda Superb went on sale in the UK in March last year, with a wide range of powertrains and a choice of SE L, SE Technology and Laurin & Klement trim levels and prices ranging from £34,865 to £47,000, but no sign of a ‘Sporty’ version.

Now, the Skoda Superb Sportline arrives to add to the new Superb offerings with a sporty makeover and sitting between the SE L and L&K models.

Exterior cosmetic tweaks for the Sportline models include gloss black detailing, titivated bumpers, black roof rails on the Estate, 19.0″ polished black alloys, Sportline badging and black Skoda lettering on the tailgate.

Inside, there’s a new Sportline Design Selection with electric Sports seats in the front with heating and massaging, three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals and ambient lighting.

There’s a wide choice of powertrain options for the Sportline, with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol with 148bhp the entry point followed by pair of 2.0-litre diesels with either 148bhp or 190bhp and a pair of 2.0-litre petrols with either 201bhp or 262bhp, all with DSG ‘box and with four-wheel drive on the more powerful petrol and diesel models, as well as a 1.5-litre PHEV good for a combined 201bhp and promising EV range of 79 miles from its 25.7kWh battery.

Prices for the 2025 Skoda Superb Sportline are:

Superb Hatch SportLine 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150PS DSG £42,290 2.0 TSI 204PS DSG £43,665 2.0 TSI 265PS DSG 4×4 £46,695 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG £42,465 2.0 TDI 193PS DSG 4×4 £46,080 Superb Estate SportLine 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150PS DSG £43,590 1.5 TSI iV 204PS DSG £48,060 2.0 TSI 204PS DSG £44,965 2.0 TSI 265PS DSG 4×4 £47,995 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG SCR £43,765 2.0 TDI 193PS DSG 4×4 £47,380