Skoda Vision O REVEALED as a preview of a future ‘Electrified’ Skoda Estate

The Skoda Vision O Concept arrives as a preview of both Skoda’s future design direction and its intent to deliver estates in an EV age.

Skoda has been busy teasing their Vision O Concept for a while, but now it arrives at the Munich Motor Show. previewing not only Skoda’s future design direction but also Skoda’s belief that, even in an age of car electrification, there’s still a place for Estate cars.

The new design direction for Skoda is an evolution of their ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which sees the Skoda Estate become more Shooting Brake than boxy estate, with a wider nose with illuminated ‘Skoda’ badging and lighting running the whole width – which Skoda calls a ‘Tech Loop’ – sliding headlights and additional lighting on the front and sides which changes colour in autonomous mode. Yep, definitely concept time.

There’s more concept stuff going on with suicide doors and mad seats, but a lot of what’s on show in the interior looks production plausible, with a full-width ‘Horizon Display’ similar to that in the new BMW iX3 delivering whatever information you desire, as well as a portrait touchscreen in the middle and some actual buttons.

There’s also plenty of space, with 1,700 litres in the boot with the back seats down and typical Skoda ‘Simply Clever’ stuff like a fridge, portable Bluetooth speaker, four umbrellas and extensive use of recycled materials.

There’s no mention of what a production version of the Vision O will offer in the way of powertrains, but it’s clear it will be electric and underpinned by the new VW Group’s SSP Platform due to get its first outing with the electric Golf in 2028.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda, said:

At Škoda, our commitment to our customers – who have trusted us as leaders in the estate segment since 2016 – drives us to deliver the Vision O: a blend of innovative design, over 650 Litres of luggage space, autonomous driving capabilities, and an intuitive AI assistant. This vehicle transforms every journey into an effortless, empowering experience while advancing our sustainability goals and elevating our ‘modern solid’ design principles.

But perhaps the Vision O won’t turn into just an EV as Skoda talks about the Vision O’s ‘electrified’ future rather than an ‘Electric’ one, which perhaps suggests it could also be offered as a range-extender or PHEV too.