Smart #5 Brabus comes with a MAD 637bhp

Smart reveals its range-topping #5 model – the Smart #5 Brabus – boasting all-wheel drive, 637bhp and 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds.

Last month, we saw the arrival of the Smart #5, a much bigger Smart than we’ve seen before (it’s about the size of a Volvo XC60) as the now Geely/Mercedes-owned brand reinvents itself.

The #5 comes with an 800V architecture with up to 400kW DC charging, with the entry-level model getting a single rear motor good for 335bhp, the Pro+ and Premium with 358bhp and 366-mile range and an AWD version with a motor at each end delivering a combined 479bhp and 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds.

But it seems Smart thinks the AWD #5 isn’t quick enough, so they’ve come up with a #5 Brabus, which takes the power and performance to new extremes.

With 637bhp on tap, the #5 Brabus can get to 62mph in 3.8 seconds using launch mode, with a 100kWh battery providing juice and promising 355 miles of range, down by 31 miles on the regular AWD #5.

To make the Brabus stand out from regular #5 models, Smart has given the Brabus a front diffuser, optional matt paint, red brake calipers, red highlights, new bumpers and skirts.

Inside, there are more red highlights, ambient lighting, an Alcantara steering wheel, heated and cooled microfibre seats, a 10″ driver display and a pair of 13″ screens for infotainment and passenger and posh Sound.

On sale later this year, the Smart #5 Brabus is likely to cost pushing on £60k.