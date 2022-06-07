Surf’s Up! – New Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl RETURNS as a new range-topper

The Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl returns to the C3 Aircross range, as Citroen’s collaboration with Aussie surf brand Rip Curl yields a new range-topper.

We’ve seen Citreon collaborate with Aussie surf brand Rip Curl before, with a C3 Aircross Rip Curl special edition in 2018 and a C4 Cactus Rip Curl special edition in 2016.

Now, the ‘Rip Curl’ badge moves into the main C3 Aircross range as a new range-topping Rip curl model to sit at the top of the C3 Aircross range.

Of course, Rip Curl is an Aussie surf brand, so the cosmetic titivations are all about the great outdoors ‘lifestyle’ to deliver a proper surfing vibe.

Based on the current range-topping C3 Aircross Shine Plus, the Rip Curl comes with 17″ black Origami alloys, all-season tyres, ‘Anodised Blue’ Colour Pack with blue skid plate inserts and blue door mirrors, ‘Rip Curl’ decals and a choice of Polar White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey paint jobs.

Inside gets a bit of ‘Blue’ treatment too, with blue faux leather and cloth upholstery and ‘Urban Blue’ ambience with blue bits on the Comfort Seats, dashboard, centre console and air vent surrounds.

Additional kit includes a panoramic roof with electric blind, Sight & Sound Pack with better Sound, HUD and colour matrix display. You can also have grip control for better tackling sand.

Engine options are the PureTech 110 petrol with manual ‘box from £23,815, PureTech 130 petrol with auto ‘box from £25,395 and a diesel BlueHDi 110 manual from £24,985.

Order books for the new Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl are now open