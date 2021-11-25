Suzuki SX4 S-Cross turns in to the NEW Suzuki S-Cross

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross is replaced by the new Suzuki S-Cross, with new SUV styling, 1.4-litre petrol engine and prices from £24,995.

There are plenty of compact SUVs around, and not all get attention. Like the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross, last updated in 2016 and not exactly bothering the sales charts.

But now Suzuki aims to change that with a new SX4, although this time around Suzuki has decided to drop the ‘SX4’ bit, so it’s now just the Suzuki S-Cross.

The new S-Cross looks a chunk better than the outgoing SX4, with more rugged SUV looks to match its all-wheel-drive underpinnings (if you spend enough), with bigger Piano Black grille, LED headlights, skidplate, and chunky wheel arches with butch cladding. At the back there are new taillights and a skid plate.

Power for the S-cross comes from a 127bhp 1.4-litre petrol engine promising 0-62mph in 9.5 seconds (10.2 seconds on AWD models), with top rung models getting Suzuki’s Allgrip 4WD system.

Two model options are available for the new S-Cross, Motion -starting at £24,995 – and Ultra from £29,799.

The entry-level S-Cross Motion comes with 17″ alloys, heated front seats, Climate, LED headlights, 7″ infotainment and Keyless, with the S-Cross Ultra adding 9″ infotainment, Sat Nav, leather, panoramic roof and 360 camera. Saftey stuff for the S-Cross includes Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitor and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The new Suzuki S-Cross will be built in Hungary and goes on sale in the UK in January 2022.