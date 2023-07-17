Tesla Cybertruck FINALLY goes into production

The Tesla Cybertruck – Tesla’s electric Pickup – finally goes into production in Texas four years after it debuted.

It’s getting on for four years since Tesla revealed its Cybertruck Pickup, with a promise it would go in to production by 2021.

But, as with many Tesla promises, the 2021 on-sale expectation was just wishful thinking, but now, finally, the first Tesla Cybertruck has rolled off the production line in Texas.

Looking, from what we can see as it’s surrounded by Tesla employees in the photo, just like the debut photos, it comes complete with almost no curves, sharp angles, no grille, wedge shape and is made from “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel” said to be 9mm bulletproof.

Tesla plans to offer the Cybertruck with three powertrain, with an entry-level model (which probably won’t actually go on sale) with a single RWD motor, range of 250 miles and expected to cost, in the US, a bit over £30k.

A dual-motor version adds four-wheel drive and promises 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds with a towing capacity of 4500kg and priced at around £40k, with the top range model using Tesla’s three-motor Plaid powertrain with 500-mile range, 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and a towing capacity of 6350kg. It’s expected to start at around £55k.

Under the skin, there’s adaptive air suspension, with the load bay 6.5 feet long and the promise of over 2800 litres of lockable storage space in total, with the interior Tesla simple and with seating for up to six.

At 5.87m long, the Tesla Cybertruck is probably unlikely to come to the UK, but it is now available to order in the US with Tesla reckoning first deliveries will be in the autumn.