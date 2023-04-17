The millionth MINI 3-Door Hatch of the current (F56) MINI rolls off the line in Oxford

Almost a decade after its launch, MINI is celebrating production of the one-millionth example of the current MINI 3-Door Hatch (F56) in Oxford.

Back in November 2013, the current MINI 3-Door Hatch arrived as BMW’s MINI went a bit more upmarket and a bit roomier, and owed much of its underpinnings to BMW with its new UKL1 platform.

The then-new line-up meant a 1.5-litre diesel with 114bhp, a 1.5-litre petrol with 134bhp and a 2.0-litre petrol with 189bhp, offered with a six-speed manual, six-speed auto and a Sports Auto depending on model and which option boxes you wanted to tick.

Technology levels also increased – with many systems not then offered in class, according to MINI – including LED headlights, Variable Dampers and a MINI version of BMW’s i-Drive.

Prices for the new MINI, when it launched in the UK in 2014, started at just £13,750 for the MINI One Hatch, rising to £18,655 for the MINI Cooper S Hatch.

Now, almost a decade on, MINI is celebrating the production of the millionth example of the F56 3-Door Hatch, suitably a MINI Cooper SE Electric in British Racing Green heading for a customer in Canada.

It’s a notable milestone for MINI, and just in time as we’ve already had the first look at the replacement for the current MINI 3-Door with the first photos of the 2024 MINI Cooper Electric revealed just last week