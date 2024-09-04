This is the new Cupra Terramar – an ICE SUV to keep Cupra sales on track

The Cupra Terramar arrives as Cupra’s take on cars like the VW Tiguan, with a choice of five ICE powertrains. On sale early 2025.

It’s more than two years since we first saw the Cupra Terramar as a Cupra take on the ubiquitous MBQ Evo Platform underpinning cars like the VW Tiguan, and now Cupra has finally managed to reveal the production version.

You might have expected the Terramar to be another EV from Cupra – to add to the Born and Tavascan offerings – but it’s not. In fact, with car buyers reluctant to ditch well-proven ICE tech for EV tech which seems to change by the day, Cupra is offering the Terramar as an ICE-only model to broaden its appeal.

Buyers of the new Terramar will be able to choose from a total of five powertrains, with a 1.5-litre 48V Mild Hybrid with 148bhp kicking off the offerings, followed by a 2.0-litre TSI with either 201bhp or 262bhp and 4WD.

There’s also a pair of PHEVs in the mix with either 201bhp or 268bhp, both with a chunky 19.7kWh battery promising an electric range of 70 miles.

About the same size as a VW Tiguan, the Terramar gets Cupra’s ‘unique’ styling with triangles abounding, bits of ‘Copper’ and a distinctly more sporty vibe, with alloys from 18″ to 20″ and a choice of nine colours.

Inside is all a bit modern mid-stream generic, with a 12.9″ infotainment screen plopped atop the dash and similar to the Leon’s interior, with HUD and a choice of three interior looks – Deep OCaen, Seaqual Yarn and High Canyon.

To try and emphasise the Terramar’s ‘Sporty’ pitch, the suspension – McPherson struts at the front, Multilink at the back – is 10mm lower than other MBQ Evo Platform users, with tweaked steering for better feel and brake booster too together with Dynamic Chassis Control.

No prices as yet for the new Terramar, but with deliveries due to start in early 2025 we’ll find out soon enough. But a starting point around £40k seems likely.