Toyota bZ4X EV gets blue lights and goes to work with Plod

The electric Toyota bZ4X, Toyota’s electric SUV, has gained a set of blue lights and working as a patrol car for London Park Police.
Full specs for the Toyota bZ4X EV were revealed at the end of 2021 – and went on sale in the UK early in 2022 – and although it seems an able and competent EV – and well built – it was all a bit underwhelming and, with prices starting above £40k, not really very competitive in a growing market segment.
In a rare Toyota misstep, they had to stop production early on because the wheels were falling off – literally – with owners of the few cars delivered ordered to stop driving and a long three-month wait for a fix and for production to restart.
But even if the bZ4X isn’t perhaps the most appealing choice in its sector, many will be swayed by Toyota’s reputation for building long-lasting cars, and a very impressive 10-year warranty.
That has doubtless persuaded London Parks Police in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to grab a blue lights bZ4X for their own use, patrolling more than 28 parks, open spaces and cemeteries and providing community support too.
It’s clearly not going to be a pursuit car with its 215bhp, but with its electric 4WD, sensible size and bullet-proof build (apart from the wheels) it fits the bill perfectly.
Councillor Emma Will, Lead Member for Parks and Leisure, said:
We are committed to becoming a greener borough and being net zero as a Council by 2030 and the new car for Parks Police is another step in the right direction. All our vehicles in our parks are now electric and we’re looking to expand our fleet elsewhere. Toyota has worked closely with our Parks Police team to ensure we got exactly what we needed.
