Toyota bZ4X EV gets blue lights and goes to work with Plod

The electric Toyota bZ4X, Toyota’s electric SUV, has gained a set of blue lights and working as a patrol car for London Park Police.

Full specs for the Toyota bZ4X EV were revealed at the end of 2021 – and went on sale in the UK early in 2022 – and although it seems an able and competent EV – and well built – it was all a bit underwhelming and, with prices starting above £40k, not really very competitive in a growing market segment.

In a rare Toyota misstep, they had to stop production early on because the wheels were falling off – literally – with owners of the few cars delivered ordered to stop driving and a long three-month wait for a fix and for production to restart.

But even if the bZ4X isn’t perhaps the most appealing choice in its sector, many will be swayed by Toyota’s reputation for building long-lasting cars, and a very impressive 10-year warranty.

That has doubtless persuaded London Parks Police in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to grab a blue lights bZ4X for their own use, patrolling more than 28 parks, open spaces and cemeteries and providing community support too.

It’s clearly not going to be a pursuit car with its 215bhp, but with its electric 4WD, sensible size and bullet-proof build (apart from the wheels) it fits the bill perfectly.

Councillor Emma Will, Lead Member for Parks and Leisure, said: