Toyota C-HR+ EV going on SALE to challenge EVs like the Skoda Elroq

The electric Toyota C-HR+ goes on sale on 6 January with the option of two battery sizes and three trim levels. Prices from £34,495.

Having dumped its ‘bZ’ badging for EVs, Toyota revealed the new C-HR+ back in October as it reverted to familiar badges for its EVs although, despite looking very much like the Hybrid C-HR, it has little else in common.

Now, Toyota announces prices and specs for the electric C-HR+ ahead of it going on sale on 6 January to compete with EVs like the Skoda Elroq, one of the best-selling EVs in Europe this year. So the C-HR+ has a fight on its hands.

Sitting on the same Platform as the Toyota bZ4X, the C-HR+ comes in three trim levels and two battery sizes, with the entry-level Icon model coming with a 57.7 kWh battery promising a range of up to 284 miles, and Design and Excel models getting a bigger 77kWh battery and range of up to 376 miles.

The C-HR+ Icon (priced from £34,495)comes with 18″ Black alloys, 7″ driver display, 14″ infotainment, cloth and faux leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a range of Toyota Safety Sense nannies.

Move up to Design trim (from £36,995) and you get the bigger 77kWh battery as well as power tailgate, rear privacy glass and optional 20″ alloys, with range-topping Excel models (from £40,995) adding 22kW onboard charger, electric driver’s seat, faux suede and leather, Panoramic View Monitor and additional safety nannies. There’s also an optional Premium Pack, which adds JBL Sound and a Panoramic Roof.

The new Toyota C-HR+ goes on sale on 6 January 2026, with first deliveries due in March.