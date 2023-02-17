Toyota Corolla Commercial ‘Van’ gets more power and more Tech for 2023

Toyota updates its Corolla Commercial Van with the latest fifth-generation Toyota hybrid tech and more technology.

It’s not much more than a year since the Toyota Corolla Commercial went on sale as Toyota turned the Corolla Estate in to a useful hybrid workhorse.

But since then, Toyota has given the Corolla a facelift and new fifth-generation hybrid technology and is now delivering the same updated benefits to the Corolla Van.

The arrival of the new 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain saves weight thanks to redesigned principle components and the addition of a new lithium-ion battery, promising more power and faster acceleration whilst maintaining existing emissions and economy.

That means an output of 138bhp which reduces the 0-62mph time by 1.7 seconds to 9.4 seconds, emissions from 100g/km and official economy of 64.2mpg. The updated Coroll Van also gets Toyota’s latest Safety Sense Package of safety and driver assist functions.

The Corolla comes in a single model grade which gets 8″ multimedia with voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, Climate, heated front seats, Reversing camera, Auto lights and metal bulkhead.

Built in the UK in Derbyshire, the Corolla Commercial costs £24,503 (=VAT), up by around 10 per cent on last year.