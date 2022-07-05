Toyota Highlander – Toyota’s biggest SUV in the UK – gets a bit of a TECH upgrade

The Toyota Highlander, which first went on sale in the UK in January 2021, comes in for a bit of a tech upgrade.

The Toyota Highlander SUV isn’t the most ubiquitous car on UK roads, but then it’s only been on sale here since 2021 – despite being a Toyota model since 2000 – as the biggest Toyota SUV on offer in the UK (the Land Cruiser doesn’t count – it’s a 4×4 – although the Highlander is actually a bit bigger).

It’s probably sensible to think of the Highlander as occupying the same sort of space in the Toyota range as the Lexus RX does in the Lexus range, and although it’s a bit anonymous, it is, as are all Toyota’s, thoroughly capable and reliable.

Under the bonnet, no surprise, is Toyota’s 246bhp ‘self-charging’ hybrid with electric motors front and back and official economy of 42.8mpg – no mean feat for an SUV the size of a Volvo XC90.

Now, as Toyota busies itself updating tech in both Toyota and Lexus models, it’s the turn of the Highlander to get some suitable tech upgrades to keep it competitive.

That means it’s the latest Toyota to get the new Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia system which comes with a 12.3″ infotainment screen with cloud-based Nav with real-time info, accessible without smartphone pairing with its four-year free data plan and free updates

The system also allows remote functions like locking and hazard lights, has wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto with wireless phone charging in the front console, and an updated 12.3″ instrument display, and as a nod to cosmetic updates there are new 20″ gloss black alloys.

No prices for the updated Highlander, but they’ll probably be a touch up on the current £55,210 starting price when it goes on sale later in the year.