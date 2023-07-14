Triumph RETURNS with the electric Triumph TR25 Concept

The Triumph marque returns after almost 40 years as the Triumph TR25 Electric Concept is revealed by British designer Makkina.

It’s almost 40 years since the last Triumph model went out of production, and by then it was nothing more than a re-badged Honda.

But Triumph has a storied history of sports cars, and British Designer Makkina is reaching in to Triumph’s history to deliver a new electric concept – the Triumph TR25.

But wait, you might think, how can Makkina use the Triumph name? Didn’t it disappear in the merry-go-round of the old Rover Group, heading first to BMW and then to the inept Phenix Consortium and then Ford? Well, yes and no.

In fact, stuff like Rover and Riley did end up elsewhere in that frenzied period of brand ownership, but BMW kept hold of the Triumph marque and still owns it.

But it seems BMW has given permission to Makkina to use the Triumph badge, and this new electric TR25 is underpinned by the gubbins from the now out of production BMW i3.

The TR25 is a modern interpretation of the classic TR2, paying homage to the TR2 MVC575 ‘Jabbeke’ which broke the land speed record for production cars under 2.0-litre is 1952 with a top speed of 124.889mph.

Present and correct are a pair of ‘Triumph’ headlights, sleek surfaces, a single seat with flip-down jump seat, and a sparse cabin.

Makkina’s Michael Ani said:

Our aim was to update the true character of the original record-breaking ‘Jabbeke’ TR2 with our design, through both interior and exterior design. Using the BMW i3S platform allows us to create a blend of old and new with the TR2-inspired body shape and the versatile and adaptable powertrain, creating a seamless, fully electric experience. The i3S platform proves that driving an electric car can be fun! The combination of instant torque, acceleration, agility and silence are as compelling now as ever.

It seems highly unlikely the TR25 is anything other than a one-off concept. But you never know.