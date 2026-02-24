Vauxhall Corsa GSE Electric ‘Hot Hatch’ TEASED

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE is teased as a new electric ‘Hot Hatch – the EV take on the old Corsa VXR – due to arrive later in 2026.

The Vauxhall Corsa VXR was Vauxhall’s challenger for the Ford Focus ST, but it’s eight years since production ended as Vauxhall shifted its focus to EVs.

Now, Vauxhall is readying an EV equivalent to the Corsa VXR with a new Corsa GSE, joining the recently revealed Mokka GSE as a ‘Hot’ Hatch for the EV age.

Vauxhall isn’t ready to share much about the new Corsa GSE just yet, beyond a single image (above) of a ‘GSE Alloy’, but it does seem likely it’ll follow in the footsteps of the Mokka GSE for its powertrain and titivations.

That should meana 276bhp motor at the front – good for 0-62 mph in under 6.0 seconds – with Torsen Limited Slip Diff, increased stiffness, tweaked steering, beefier brakes, new dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport EV rubber.

‘Go Faster’ cosmetic stuff will include butch bumpers front and back, wider wheel arches, big alloys and an Alcantara interior.

Eurig Druce, Vauxhall MD, said:

The GSE badge has already proven a great success with the Mokka GSE – now Vauxhall is bringing that electrifying high-performance to Corsa. The Corsa GSE will combine small and agile practicality with thrilling, pure electric, motorsport-inspired power and dynamics. Vauxhall has a proud heritage of hot hatches, and we’re excited to now offer customers those same thrills but combined with the electrifying performance and zero emissions in use of these new GSE models.

The new Corsa GSE will debut later this year and is likely to cost around £35k.