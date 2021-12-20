Vauxhall CUTS £3,000 off price of Electric Mokka-e and Corsa-e in response to PiCG reduction

Vauxhall responds to the cut in the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) by cutting £3,000 from the price of the electric Mokka-e and Corsa-e.

When the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) was cut earlier this year, we were met with a raft of car makers cutting prices to get their cars in under the new £35k limit for eligibility (here, here and plenty more too).

Last week, the PiCG threshold for eligibility was reduced again from £35k to £32k, and the discount available drop from £2,500 to £1,500, with the Government clearly looking to remove the subsidy altogether as EV sales rocket, and it seemed unlikely car makers would find wriggle room this time around to do the same.

But, just a few days on, Vauxhall has already stood up to be counted and has announced a price cut for the electric Mokka-e and Corsa-e, slashing more than the PiCG cut – £3,000 off across the range – to make their EVs more affordable than before the cut.

Paul Wilcox, Vauxhall MD, said:

Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028. In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e model.

The new pricing structure sees the entry price of the Corsa-e (including PiCG) drop to £25,805 and the Mokka-e down to £29,365.

How many more car makers will now ‘adjust’ their pricing, we wonder?

Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e New Price List December 2021