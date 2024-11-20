Volkswagen Golf Black Edition and Golf Match get new powertrain options

Volkswagen delivers new engine options to the ‘fixed’ VW Golf, with new ICE options for the Black Edition and eHybrid for the Match.

The ‘Fixed’ Volkswagen Golf 8.5 arrived earlier this year as VW tried to fix a plethora of issues – from poor quality to dreadful infotainment and shoddy software – and with a choice of Life, Match and Style trims and 1.5-litre TSI manual with 114bhp or 148bhp and a 1.5-litre eTSI with DSG and 148bhp.

A few months later the new Golf Black Edition arrived, and now VW is extending engine options for both the Match models and the Black Edition Golf.

The Golf Black Edition models will now have the option of a 1.5-litre eTSI mild hybrid petrol and 2.0-litre diesel TDI, with the Golf Match getting a new PHEV option.

The new Black Edition eTSI and 2.0-litre TDI both deliver 148bhp and seven-speed auto ‘box, with the petrol hitting 62mph in 8.4 seconds and the diesel in 8.0 seconds, with prices for the petrol starting at £33,690 and the diesel £35,500 and come with the same level of kit as the existing Black Edition models including 18″ alloys, LED headlights and heated front seats.

The Golf’s eHybrid PHEV is now also available in cheaper Match trim from £36,140, with its electric and ICE power delivering a combined 201bhp and promising EV range of 88 miles from its 19.7kWh battery, with the recently reintroduced Match trim sitting one up the Golf trin hierarchy and coming with 17″ alloys, LED headlights and rear-view headlights.

All the new VW Golf options can be ordered from tomorrow (21 November 2024).