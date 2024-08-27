Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance on sale this week – costs from £46,225

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance, VW’s performance take on the electric VW ID.3, goes on sale on 29 August. Costs from £46,225.

Has VW’s ambition to turn itself into a fluffy bunny EV car maker as redemption for Dieselgate been a success?

Well, they certainly have a wide range of electric cars – from the ID.3 to the ID. Buzz – which are selling in decent numbers (although far below predictions), although quality issues and crappy software have tarnished the experience for many buyers.

But having rolled out mainstream ranges of EVs, VW is now trying to go the ‘Halo Model’ route with the arrival of the ID.3 GTX which is, according to VW, the electric equivalent of the Golf GTI Clubsport.

On the face of it, the ID.3 GTX Performance seems to have the edge with 322bhp and RWD, although it weighs in at a whopping 2000kg or so, which means you’re carrying around the equivalent of four Rugby forwards as passengers every time you pop to the shops.

Despite that, its 322bhp is enough to hit 62mph in 5.7 seconds, just shy of the Clubsport’s 5.6 seconds thanks in no small part to its 400lb/ft of instant torque, with a claimed range of 369 miles from its 79kWh battery.

GTX titivations over a regular iD.3 include new front bumper, gloss black trim, 20″ black alloys, butch side sills, tweaked rear diffuser, sports seats, red stitching, HUD and Harmon Kardon Sound.

VW’s Kai Grünitz said:

The ID.3 GTX Performance is, for me, the electric counterpart to the Golf GTI Clubsport. Of course, an electric drive and a turbocharged petrol engine each have their own unique character. Yet the ID.3 GTX Performance and the Golf GTI Clubsport share the same fascinating lightness when they accelerate. Volkswagen is transferring the almost 50-year tradition of its compact GT models into the world of electric mobility. Driving pleasure is guaranteed.

On sale in the UK from 29 August, the ID.3 GTX costs from £46,225, almost £5k more than the Golf Clubsport.