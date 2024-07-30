Volkswagen ID. 7 GTX and GTX Tourer UK pricing and spec announced – costs OVER £60,000

The Volkswagen ID. 7 GTX and ID. 7 GTX Tourer go on sale in the UK on 1 August with prices starting from £61,980.

In March, as part of its quest to turn reluctant buyers on to EVs, Volkswagen revealed a performance version of the ID. 7, but only as an estate car, dubbed the Volkswagen ID. 7 GTX Tourer.

They followed that up in June with the reveal of the ID. 7 GTX Saloon (or Hatch or Liftback or…) to complete the set, and now both go on sale in the UK (well, on Thursday) with prices for the ID. 7 GTX starting at £61,980 and the Tourer at £62,6760.

Whether you choose Saloon or Tourer, they’re powered by the same 86kWh battery and the same pair of electric motors – 282bhp at the back and 107bhp at the front – with a usable 335bhp and 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds (5.5s for the Tourer).

Despite the extra power (well, as long as you have a light right foot) VW says you’ll get 366 miles out of the Saloon and 359 miles out of the Estate, with charging rates at a decent 200kW.

The specs for the Saloon and Tourer are much the same, with 20″ Skagen Alloys, LED matrix headlights, a bit of a body kit, ventilated and heated seats, Harmon Kardon Sound, DCC adaptive chassis, HUD, and Voice Assist with ChatGP.