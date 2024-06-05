This is the new Volkswagen ID.7 GTX – sound familiar?

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is revealed as a Saloon/Fastback/Hatchback version of the ID.7 GTX Tourer revealed earlier this year.

How long VW’s ‘GTX’ badging for their more ‘sporty’ electric ID models will survive is uncertain, but for now VW’s trying to inject some fizz in to its EV range by delivering the ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer, following on from the ID.4 GTX and ID.4 GTX and even the ID.Buzz GTX.

Having already revealed the ID.7 GTX Tourer, VW is now back with a saloon version of the ID.7 GTX (or is it a liftback? Or Sportback?) with much the same on offer as the Tourer but less space to carry ‘stuff’.

That means the same tweaked front end as the Tourer, unique 20″ alloys, red highlights for the interior, Sports seats and VW’s latest (improved) infotainment.

Power comes from a pair of electric motors, with the rear motor good for 282bhp and the rear one 107bhp, but in case you expect that to mean 389bhp on tap you’ll be a bit disappointed because you only get 335bhp, presumably because the battery can’t deliver enough.

Still, talking of the battery, it grows to 86kWh (usable) and an official range likely to be around 375 miles.

The new VW ID.7 GTX will go on sale later this year in the UK, but so far VW hasn’t decided how much they can get away with charging. But expect it to be the wrong side of £60k. For a VW saloon.