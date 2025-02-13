Volkswagen ID.EVERY 1 Design sketch PREVIEWS new electric City Car Concept

Volkswagen has released a design sketch of what they’re calling the ID.EVERY 1, previewing a concept of a VW UD. 1 /ID. Up to come.

Last week, we had the first teaser image of a VW UD. 1 Concept due to be revealed in March as VW aims to join the race for the cheap end of the EV market, and in the hope of reviving VW EV sales which have not been stellar.

Now we get a design sketch published by VW boss with the hashtag #IDEVERY1 and dubbed the VW ID.EVERY 1, although it’s much more likely to arrive in 2027 as a production model with the ID. 1 or ID. Up badge.

As you’d expect, the design sketch shows us very little of what the actual concept is likely to offer, so discount the slick, butch urban warrior vibe with huge wheels and think of something much more prosaic. This is VW, after all.

With a target of delivering the ID. 1 to market in 2027 at just £17,000, it’s highly likely it will come with a relatively modest battery and a single sub-100bhp electric motor and be aimed at the second car market or those living in cities. Although many living in cities won’t have home charging which will limit appeal.

said:

Bold confidence meets timeless simplicity: With its compact yet spacious design, our new entry-level electric car blends functionality and style effortlessly. I’m already looking forward to the world premiere of our ID.EVERY 1 show car on March 5! We will give a first concrete preview of our new electric Volkswagen for around 20,000 euros. I can tell you this much in advance: Our design and development teams have done a fantastic job!

We’ll find out what’s exactly in the offing for VW’s entry-level EV when the ID.EVERY 1 is revealed on 5 March.