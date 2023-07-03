Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition range extended

The Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition range is extended, ahead of an all-new Tiguan later this year, with four new engine options.

There’s a new Volkswagen Tiguan arriving later this year, with VW teasing its arrival just a few weeks ago, as it aims to keep the Tiguan selling well (it’s VW’s best-selling model worldwide) and bring in much-needed cash to pursue its EV ambitions.

But, despite a new Tiguan expected to arrive in the autumn – or perhaps because of it – VW is extending its range of Tiguan offerings in the UK by adding four new engine options for the Tiguan Black Edition.

The four new engine options are the Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TSI 190 PS 4MOTION, Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TDI 150 PS 4MOTION, Tiguan Black Edition 2.0 TDI 200 PS 4MOTION and the Tiguan Black Edition 1.4 TSI eHybrid 245 PS, with all models coming with a seven-speed DCT ‘box, Discover Media, sports steering wheel and flappy paddles.

The titivations for the BBlack Edition models – which sit between R-Line Edition and R – include a styling kit with R-Line bumpers, privacy glass, black trim, 20″ black alloys, panoramic roof and a choice of Deep Black Pearl, Dolphin Grey and Reflex Silver paint jobs and an optional (£475) Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl.

All models except the 1.4 litre PHEV come with AWD, with prices ranging from £42,340 to £45,635 and go on sale on 4 July (13 July for the PHEV) and will only be on sale until 30 September.