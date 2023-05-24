Volkswagen Touareg gets a bit of a facelift for 2023

The Volkswagen Touareg, VW’s original SUV, gets a bit of a facelift for 2023 with cosmetic tweaks, new tech and not much more.

It’s not exactly a secret that a facelift for VW’s biggest SUV – the Volkswagen Touareg – was arriving this month after VW revealed a few details and a camouflaged photo earlier this year, and delivered a run-out model in March for the current Touareg with the Touareg R-line Tech Plus.

Five years on from the current Touareg’s arrival, you might expect the facelift to be extensive. But it’s not.

The usual minor facelift fodder is all there with new bumpers, new alloys, new matrix LED headlights and a glowing VW badge at the back.

Inside, the previously optional (on some models) ‘Innovision’ infotainment is now standard across the range with better mapping and new voice assistant, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android auto fitted and higher wattage USB-C ports too.

Other tweaks include a roof load sensor and tweaks to the suspension whether you opt for steel or air.

Powertrain options remain broadly similar for the facelifted Touareg, with a pair of 3.0-litre V6 diesels with 228bhp or 282bhp, a 3.0-litre VV6 petrol with 335bhp and a pair of PHEVs, with the eHybrid coming with a combined 376bhp and the R eHybrid a more fulsome 456bhp.

Available in three trim levels – Basic, Elegance and R-Line – there are no UK prices yet, but based on prices in Germany it looks like the starting price will be around £60k, rising to £80k for the R.

The regular range goes on sale tomorrow (25 May) and the R in June.