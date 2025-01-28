Volvo EX30 Cross Country reveal CONFIRMED for February

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country – a rufty-tufty take on the electric EX30 SUV – will be revealed in Sweden on 10 February 2025.

If you know anything about Volvo’s nomenclature, you’ll know that the ‘Cross Country’ badge is used by Volvo to denote models with a bit of extra ride height and a smattering of cladding to deliver at least the ability to traverse muddy boot sale car parks with more aplomb than a regular model.

On the whole, the ‘Cross Country’ moniker has been applied to Volvo’s Estates like the V90 Cross Country and V60 Cross Country, although there’s been a V40 Cross Country and even a saloon Cross Country version of the S60.

As a badge to denote a bit of off-road chops, the Cross Country badge has never been attached to a Volvo SUV – after all, you’d expect by definition an SUV would be a bit capable when the going gets tough – but having recently binned its Cross Country models Volvo was back last year with a new Cross Country Concept – the Volvo EX30 Cross Country. Yes, a rufty-tufty take on Volvo’s new small electric SUV.

The EX30 Cross Country came with the obligatory raised ride height, skid plates, butch cladding, black grille and tailgate and knobbly tyres.

Volvo gave us no details on the powertrain, but logically it will be the same as the 4WD EX30’s with a pair of electric motors delivering 422bhp and 401lb/ft of torque.

Now, Volvo has confirmed the EX30 will debut on February 10 and is promising a reveal like no other in Sweden, saying:

Think you know what a car reveal looks like? Think again. Inspired by the adventures people love in our home country, we plan to take you on a livestreamed trip to the rugged landscapes of Swedish Lapland. From our cosy winter cabin, our experts and a special guest or two will introduce you to the Volvo EX30 Cross Country – a small car for big experiences – and explore how outdoors adventure can be accessible to anyone, in any part of the world.