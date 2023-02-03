Volvo has at least SIX new EVs in the planning including EX30, EX60, ES60 and ES90

As Volvo heads towards an all-electric line-up by 2030, it has at least six new electric models in the pipeline, a new report says.

Volvo says its entire range will be all-electric by 2023, joining the lemming-like route to discard more than a century of ICE development other car makers are following, although, so far, it only has two EVs on sale – the XC40 and C40 Recharge – both based on ICE cars.

But we already know that there are three more EVs from Volvo on the way, with a range-topping EX90 already revealed as an electric take on the XC90 – which will continue as a hybrid for a while – a new entry-level EX30 due to be revealed in June, and an electric Volvo MPV on the way, but possibly only for China.

Now, according to Reuters, Volvo will deliver at least six new EVs by 2026 which, we assume, include the EX90 and EX30.

The new models will be an electric take on the XC60 expected to be the EX60 – and perhaps selling alongside hybrid versions of the XC60 for a while, just like the XC90 – as well as electric versions of the S60 and S90 saloons.

It seems likely, if Volvo follows the new nomenclature used for the SUVs, that the S60 will become the ES60 and the S90 the ES90, That said, there’s no mention of electric V60 and V90 models so perhaps Volvo is going to eschew estate cars in its EV push? But if the estates do go electric too we’d imagine Volvo may find badging then EV60 and EV90 may have trademark issues.

There’s no indication yet of what powertrains these new EVs will deploy, although with Volvo’s sibling, Polestar, rolling out the Polestar 5 saloon soon with pushing on 900bhp, we could see the ES60 and ES90 offering properly potent performance versions too.

And, to add to the list of new Volvo EVs Reuters is reporting, Volvo boss Jim Rowan has recently hinted to Car Sales in Australia that we could expect an electric Volvo Sports car at some point too.

It’s going to be a busy few years for Volvo.