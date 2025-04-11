Volvo-owned Polestar sales UP 76% in Q1 2025. Sounds great, BUT…

Polestar reports that retail sales in Q1 2025 were up by 76% globally to 12,304, with 30% of all sales to customers in the UK.

Polestar, the former Volvo ‘Performance’ tweaker, now a standalone business owned by Volvo and Geely, has struggled to make a real dent in the market with its all-electric offerings.

It didn’t help that it had just a single model – the Polestar 2 – for too long as its only offering and that the expectations of EV takeup were a long way from what has transpired.

But Polestar is chuffed that its retail sales in Q1 2025 were up by an impressive 76% to 12,304, and that the UK is a bit of a shining star for Polestar, taking 30% of all production, with UK growth up 185% year-on-year.

Matt Galvin, Managing Director, Polestar UK, said:

Polestar is gaining serious momentum in the UK and is now a common sight on British roads. The success is driven by our award-winning line-up of performance EVs together with our dedicated retailer partners and team at HQ who work very hard together to produce these excellent results.

Polestar’s sales have no doubt been helped by the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 now being available (Polestar hasn’t given us a breakdown of sales by model) and by a bit of an anti-Tesla backlash, leading some to look at Tesla alternatives. But dig a bit deeper, and the picture is perhaps not so brilliant.

Go back to Q1 2023 and Polestar, with only the Polestar 2 on sale, flogged 12,000 cars, and if you look at every quarter in the last two years, the average sales volume is 12,212, almost exactly the same as their Q1 2025 performance.

So yes, sales in Q1 2025 were up by 76%, but from an all-time low Q1 2024 of 6,975 and are just back to the average quarterly sales of the last two years, despite the addition of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 to the range.