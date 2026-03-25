Volvo turns the EX30 into a VAN with the new Volvo EX30 Cargo

The Volvo EX30 Cargo arrives as Volvo turns the EX30 into a small electric van with a choice of powertrains and two trim options.

Electric van sales are lagging far behind the (very optimistic) levels manufacturers expected, with EV vans of all sizes accounting for just 14% of the market in 2025.

But what we are starting to see is car makers turning their electric cars into small vans to try to encourage buyers with the added refinement that brings.

We’ve already seen Skoda turn the Enyaq into an electric van with the Enyaq Cargo and Dacia do the same with the Spring Cargo, and now Volvo is joining in with its first commercial vehicle, the new Volvo EX30 Cargo, available as either a regular EX30 or EX30 Cross Country. It seems the ‘Cargo’ badge is compulsory for car-based EV vans.

The Cargo is a second-stage conversion by Volvo UK, with the back seats removed and replaced with a flat floor with an access panel to the lower floor delivering 1,000 litres of space and a 390kg payload, with a payload bulkhead and modified rear side panels and doors to maximise space.

The Cargo conversion can be had on the EX30 and Cross Country with P3 and P5 powertrains in extended and standard range, as well as the bonkers P8 with 425bhp and AWD.

Two trim levels are available – Core and Plus – with Core models getting Adaptive Cruise, Park Assist, Rear Camera, Auto LED headlights and 18″ alloys, with Plus trim adding Posh Sound, heated front seats and steering wheel, Climate, wireless phone charging and 19″ alloys.

Jack Munford, Head of Fleet at Volvo Car UK, said:

While we are best known for our passenger vehicles, we recognise that business owners and fleets also want the quality, safety and technology that Volvo is renowned for in a compact commercial vehicle too, which is why we created the extremely practical EX30 Cargo.

The Volvo EX30 Cargo costs from £36,100 and is only available through Volvo’s Fleet Sales channel.