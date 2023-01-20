VW ID. Buzz is What Car? Car of the Year – wins too for BMW, Porsche, Tesla and more

The electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz – VW’s electric 21st century ‘Camper Van’ – is the What Car? Car of the year for 2023.

We’ve got used to Car of the Year awards almost exclusively going to electric cars in the last couple of years (with the odd rare exception) so it’s no surprise that the What Car? Car of the Year gong for 2023 has also gone to an electric car.

What Car? has declared the revival of the VW ‘Camper Van’ – the electric VW ID. Buzz – is the best car by far you can buy, and also the best Large Electric Car. Although, at prices around £60k, it’s hardly in the reach of normal car buyers, despite current strong residual values making finance deals ‘affordable’.

The ID. Buzz was praised for its comfort and refinement – and PCP rates – with Editor Steve Huntingford saying:

There’s so much affection for the retro design of the ID. Buzz that Volkswagen could easily have penny-pinched on the engineering and still sold as many as it could make. But instead, it has clearly thrown everything at the car, with this resulting in something that combines the practicality of an MPV with the comfort and refinement of a premium SUV and the low running costs of an electric vehicle.

As well as the gongs for the ID. Buzz, VW also grabbed the Best Small SUV award for the T-Roc.

Other awards went to Porsche for the Taycan (Best Performance) and 718 Cayman (Best Sports Car), BMW for the 4 Series (Best Coupe and Best Convertible) and i7 (Best Technology for its Theatre Screen), Tesla for the Model 3 (Best Executive and Best EV Efficiency) and Model Y (Best Safety) and more, including Honda, Kia, Hyundai and Lexus.