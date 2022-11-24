Want a RELIABLE car? Then buy a Honda, Toyota, Suzuki, Kia or Hyundai

Warrantywise, providers of aftermarket car warranties, unsurprisingly reveal the most reliable cars come from Japan and South Korea.

There’s nothing more frustrating than buying a car with a propensity to break down, having spent your hard-earned on a new car only to find it’s back at the dealer to fix faults.

But if you buy with your head, then you’ll take notice of the many surveys from reputable companies making it clear what to buy, and what to avoid.

In recent months we’ve seen Warrantywise, providers of aftermarket warranties, reveal the most reliable car is the Honda Jazz and the least reliable car is the Range Rover. No big surprises there.

Now Warrantywise is back with another reliability index, and this time it’s for car makes, rather than car models. And there are no surprises here either.

Heading the list of most reliable car makes is Honda (scoring 96.8 / 100), followed by Toyota (91.2), Suzuki (88.7), Kia (86.2) and Hyundai (80.5), once again demonstrating that if you want reliability you need to buy from Japan or South Korea.

Not only that, and it’s not something that’s great for Warrantywise’s business model, Kia and Hyundai also come with some of the longest warranties on new cars, and Toyota will warranty your new car for a decade if they service it.

Warrantywise’s CEO, Lawrence Whittaker, said:

As the cost of living continues to rise, it’s important to keep things like reliability at the forefront of our minds when choosing a used car to buy. By collecting and collating all this data into an index like this one, we’re able to further help our customers with their purchases by arming them with information to try and help lessen the burden as much as we can. Consumers are keeping their vehicles for longer, and we are able to provide them with a warranty to help them avoid large lump sums when things go wrong.