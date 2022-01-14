Watch Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo WORLD RECORD 3 miles in 44 hours

Watch the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo set a new world record, travelling 3.1 miles in just under 44 hours.

The electric Porsche Taycan is a remarkable electric car, offering proper Porsche-ness all wrapped up in a package delivering all you’d expect from a Porsche but with stunning electric performance instead of Porsche petrol power.

Not only is there a regular Porsche Taycan, but there’s a Taycan with a touch of off-road chops with the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, a high-riding take on Porsche’s Sport Turismo offering an added dose of practicality to the Taycan recipe. And it’s just set a new world record.

The new world record sees the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo travel 3.1 miles in 33 hours 48 minutes. Which doesn’t sound exactly impressive.

But the 3.1 miles in just under 34 hours isn’t what it seems, as this distance was vertical. Yes, the Taycan Cross Turismo managed to climb 3.1 miles vertically.

Setting off from the lowest drivable point in the US – a mine in Michigan, some 1,744 feet below sea level – the team of four drivers travelled 1,400 miles across six states to the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado, stopping just seven times for a top-up of electrickerey.

The team of four was led by J.F. Musial, and are usually behind the camera creating motoring films, with J.F. Musial – the only one of the four to stay in the Taycan for the entire journey – saying:

It was among the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I guess that’s why it’s a record! Thank you to the teams at Eagle Mine and Pikes Peak, and at Guinness World Records, for supporting what started out as a daydream and ended up being something none of us will ever forget. Now, I need to sleep for a week …

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Wolrd Record video