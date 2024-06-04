We know the Dacia Spring EV costs from just £14,995 – now Dacia offers a PCP deal from £169pm

The Dacia Spring EV costs from just £14,995, and now Dacia is offering the Spring on a four-year PCP from just £169pm.

It’s a couple of months since Dacia revealed the new electric Spring, and this time it’s UK-bound too and costing from just £14,995; a very low price for any new car in the UK and especially so for an EV.

Of course, there are reasons it’s so cheap and, at around the same length as a Hyundai i10, too small for many family buyers.

But if you’re looking for a local runaround for shopping and errands, there’s a lot to like if you can deal with its size, modest range and low power.

Power comes from a small 26.8kWh battery and either a 44bhp or 64bhp motor and comes with a 7″ digital driver display, Cruise, central locking, parking sensors and air con – so it’s not in the hair shirt department.

Now, having revealed the prices for the Spring, Dacia has come up with appealing PCP offers to get you in the driving seat without having to find a huge deposit, and monthlies from £169pm.

The £169 deal is for the 44bhp Expression and requires a £2,325 deposit followed by 48 monthly payments, an APR of 3.9% and a final payment of £6,033, with the 64bhp version costing £10pm more with a £2,722 deposit.

Opt for the range-topping Spring 65 Extreme and you’ll be paying £189pm with a £2,763 deposit.

On sale now – by cash or finance – first UK deliveries are due later this year.