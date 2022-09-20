What’s your PERFECT Ferrari Purosangue look like? Purosangue configurator is live

The configurator for the new Ferrari Purosange – Ferrari’s pretend SUV – goes live for dreamers to dream.

Last week Ferrari finally revealed their take on an SUV supercar, although it’s a lot more like a high-riding crossover than anything you’d actually call an SUV.

That may mean Ferrari’s offering in the rarified cloud of SUV supercars may not be in any sense an off-roader, but it does mean it’s likely to handle far better than even the best of the luxury SUVs out there. And, with 715bhp and 4WD drive on offer, that handling is likely to be tested to the extreme.

With prices starting at around £390,000, there aren’t going to be many able to afford a Purosangue, and even those that can are going to find it very difficult to get hold of one as demand seems to be very high – and production purposely restricted.

But if you want to dream, there’s now a Configurator for the Purosangue live on Ferrari’s website, and it’s really there for those who are dreaming rather than buying. Because if you’re really a buyer you’ll be discussing with Ferrari your own very specific requirements and not caring about the cost.

But for the rest of us, we can go and choose exterior colours, interior colours, carbon bits for inside and outside, seats, roof, wheels and much more to come up with a perfect Purosangue. Or the worst-looking one you can imagine.

To play with the configurator just go here.