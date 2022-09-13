This is the £390,000 Ferrari Purosangue – and it really isn’t an SUV

The Ferrari Purosangue is revealed as Ferrari’s ‘first’ SUV, with a 6.5-litre V12 delivering 715bhp, 4WD and a £390,000 price tag.

Ferrari spent years saying they will never build an SUV, and it turns out they were right; the reveal of the Ferrari Purosangue shows it isn’t an SUV but a replacement for the GTC4 Lusso with a higher ride height, and standing just 1589mm high. Almost 300mm short than a Range Rover.

So the Purosangue is a high-riding sports car, and its 6.5-litre V12 delivers proper supercar power with 715bhp and 528lb/ft of torque on tap – heading mainly to the back wheels but a bit to the front – with an eight-speed DCT and 0-62mph of 3.3 seconds.

Putting the power to the road are 22″ alloys at the front and 23″ at the back covering ceramic brakes, with rear-wheel steering helping agility, an electric motor from Multimac tech on each shock absorber counteracting body roll, side-slip angle control and brake by wire. It should handle like no other SUV can.

The Purosange gets its own platform, carbon fibre roof, louvred wheel arches and more, and an interior that’s more 2+2 than get in and party SUV.

The front doors open normally but the small back doors are suicide jobs, with each of the four occupants (including the driver) getting electric climate seats, there’s wireless phone charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (and NO Nav).

Frankly, it’s impossible to fit the Purosanguie into any existing category, but it’s an expensive Ferrari that’ll remain rare, and looks to be sold out for a long time to come despite its £390k price tag.