You can now have a Land Rover Defender 130 PICK-UP – at a price

Dutch coachbuilder Heritage Customs has created a Land Rover Defender Pick-up based on the Land Rover Defender 130. But it’ll cost you from around £150k.

Land Rover has managed to stretch the new Land Rover into an almost bewildering range of offerings, with three size options and powertrains ranging from frugal diesel (still the best bet) to PHEVs and even a V8, and there’s currently the Land Rover Defender Octa to come which debuts next week.

But one variant of the new Defender Land Rover has so far stayed away from is the Defender Pick-Up, but if that’s what you’ve been waiting for there is a way to get one.

Dutch Coachbuilder Heritage Customs, which is co-owned by Niels van Roij who brought us the Range Rover SV Coupe and a ‘Rust’ option for the Defender, has now launched their Pick-Up take on the Defender 130.

Using a Defender 130 X Dynamic SE as the staring pint, Heritage has chopped the roof off where the back set of seats normally are and put in a flatbed – which looks like it’d struggle to hold two bails of hay – upgraded the interior with premium leather, added a roof rack to carry a spare wheel and given it a new paint job.

Heritage Customs Defender Pick-Up – which they dub ‘Valiance’ – takes three months to build and costs from around £150k.

If that has you hooked, you can jump over to Heritage Customs for more information.