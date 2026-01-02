Alpine A390 takes aim at Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX3 and more with prices from £61,390

The new Alpine A390 is about to go on sale in the UK in GT, Premier Edition and GTS guises with prices from £61,390.

The new Alpine A390 EV was revealed back in May as the production take on the Alpine A390_b Concept and aimed at competition like the Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX3 and more. And now it’s about to go on sale in the UK.

Sitting on the same basic architecture as the Nissan Ariya, the A390 comes with a tri-motor setup – one at the front and two at the back – for a rear-wheel bias and torque vectoring, with GT and Premium Edition models coming with 395bhp and 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds, and GTS model boasts a more fulsome 464bhp with 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

All A390 models are powered by an 89kWh battery, promising range of up to 345 miles (312 miles in the GTS) and 190kW DC charging, meaning a 15-80% charge in around 25 minutes.

The Alpine A390 GT (from £61,390) comes with 20″ Cristal alloys shod with Michelin Sport EV tyres, 6-pot monobloc front brakes, adaptive headlights with LED Matrix vision tech, power tailgate, Alcantara and leather interior, heated memory sports seats, Climate, heated powered door mirrors, heated steering wheel and ambient lighting.

Tech stuff includes a 12.3″ driver display, 12″ infotainment, posh Sound, wireless phone integration, auto lights and wipers, adaptive Cruise, and nannies including Lane Keep, Blind Spot and more.

Also available for a short time – and a run of just 390 – is the A390 Premiere Edition (from £65,390), which adds 20″ Atelier alloys, Bleu Alpine callipers, black roof, Alpine Sport seats, Hands-Free Parking and 22kW three-phase AC Charger.

Topping the range is the A390 GTS (from £69,390), which comes with the 464bhp powertrain, 21″ Snowflake alloys with Michelin Pilot 4S rubber, Alcantara headlining, DEvialet Sound, Alpine Telemetrics, Driving Pack with Active Driver Assistance and hands-free parking.

The new Alpine A390 will shortly go on sale in the UK with first customer deliveries due in spring.